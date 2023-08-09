Open Menu

Freezing Russian Assets 'Theft' Prompting Others To Get Out Of Dollar - US Senate Hopeful

Muhammad Irfan Published August 09, 2023 | 07:18 PM

The freezing of Russia's assets by the United States is an act of theft prompting other countries to get rid of the US dollar, independent candidate for the US Senate from New York State Diane Sare told Sputnik

"We should unfreeze them. This is just theft," Sare said. "We've stolen 300 billion from the Russians. Then we say, 'Why do people not trust United States?' I mean, it's just theft. We should stop it. It's outrageous."

Sare said Americans should not wonder why people around the world want to eliminate their holdings and reserves of the US dollar given the US government's actions regarding Russia and Afghanistan, among others.

"You saw what we did to Afghanistan. First we occupied the place for 20 years. We prop up a guy who flees the country with the cash falling out of the helicopter. Then we say we don't know why the Afghan people didn't fight for such a person. Then we say we don't like the Taliban and we steal $7 billion from their central bank," she said.

Sare also criticized the sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies on Russia, Cuba, Syria and other nations as being against international law.

"Unilateral sanctions should simply be abolished. They're against international law. A really cruel and outrageous policy. We shouldn't do sanctions," she said.

Sare, a candidate for the US Senate in the 2024 elections, said she would demand a review of every single one of the sanctions to determine whether they were necessary or made any sense.

After the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, Western countries imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russia, including the freezing of nearly half of the country's foreign currency reserves, amounting to about $300 billion.

Moscow has repeatedly said that attempts to confiscate frozen Russian assets are an expropriation of property in violation of international law. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik that Russia would do everything possible to return the seized assets.

