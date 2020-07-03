UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Court Rejects New Probe Of Plane Downing That Sparked Rwanda Genocide

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 02:01 PM

French court rejects new probe of plane downing that sparked Rwanda genocide

French appeals judges on Friday rejected a request to reopen an investigation into the 1994 assassination of Rwanda's president Juvenal Habyarimana, which sparked the genocide that killed 800,000 people

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :French appeals judges on Friday rejected a request to reopen an investigation into the 1994 assassination of Rwanda's president Juvenal Habyarimana, which sparked the genocide that killed 800,000 people.

Families of those who died when Habyarimana's plane was shot down will bring a challenge to Friday's decision to France's supreme court, their lawyers announced.

The appeals court in Paris had been asked to revisit a 2018 decision to throw out a probe against nine members and former members of incumbent President Paul Kagame's entourage in a case that has poisoned relations between the two countries.

A plane carrying Habyarimana, from Rwanda's Hutu majority, was shot down in Kigali on April 6, 1994, triggering a 100-day killing spree targeting mainly members of the Tutsi ethnic minority, but also moderate Hutus.

The plane was struck by at least one missile as it came in to land at Kigali, also killing Burundi's president Cyprien Ntaryamira, another Hutu, on board.

A probe was opened in France in 1998 after a complaint by families of the French plane crew.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Minority Lawyers France Died Paris Kigali Burundi Rwanda April 2018 From Court

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Belarus on I ..

48 minutes ago

NUST partnered with Huawei to launch First SDN Pro ..

1 hour ago

Bahrain supports Saudi security and stability

1 hour ago

Kite flying banned in Islamabad for two months

58 minutes ago

Name of New French Prime Minister to Be Announced ..

58 minutes ago

Russian Investigative Committee Probing WWII Murde ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.