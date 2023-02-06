UrduPoint.com

French Lawmakers To Begin Debating Pension Reform Bill In Lower House Of Parliament

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) French lawmakers will start debating the pension reform bill in the National Assembly, the lower house of parliament, on Monday.

Members of the French parliament have reportedly submitted over 7,000 amendments for discussions, which are expected to last for 7 weeks.

If the bill is not approved by the both chambers before March 26, the government may use Article 49.3 of the Constitution to force it through the parliament without a vote.

More Stories From World

