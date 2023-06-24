MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2023) Firefighters are putting out a burning fuel tank at an oil depot in the city of Voronezh in Russia's southeast, Voronezh Region Governor Alexander Gusev said on Saturday, adding that no casualties have been reported so far.

"A burning fuel tank at the oil depot on Dimitrova Street in Voronezh is being extinguished.

Over 100 firefighters and 30 units of equipment are working at the site. There are no casualties, according to initial information," he wrote on Telegram.

Earlier on Saturday, a counterterrorist operation regime was introduced in the Voronezh Region. Gusev said that the Russian armed forces were taking the necessary operational and combat measures as part of the operation.