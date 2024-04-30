G7 Agrees To Phase Out Coal-fired Power Plants By Mid-2030s
Faizan Hashmi Published April 30, 2024 | 04:50 PM
Turin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) G7 energy and climate ministers agreed a time frame Tuesday for phasing out coal-fired power plants that are not equipped to capture emissions in a significant step towards curbing fossil fuel use.
The Group of Seven two-day meeting in Turin is the first big political session since the world pledged at the UN's COP28 climate summit in December to transition away from coal, oil and gas.
The G7 commits to "phase out existing unabated coal power generation in our energy systems during the first half of 2030s," the final statement read.
However it left some wiggle room, saying nations could follow "a timeline consistent with keeping a limit of 1.5°C temperature rise within reach, in line with countries' net zero pathways".
The G7 includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States. Negotiations over a fixed date were reportedly tricky, with Japan -- which relies heavily on coal -- reluctant to commit.
The 2015 Paris Agreement saw countries agree to cap global warming at "well below" 2C above preindustrial times -- with a safer limit of 1.
5C if possible.
To keep the 1.5C limit in play, the UN's climate expert panel has said emissions need to be slashed almost in half this decade, but they continue to rise.
France's Ecological Transition Minister Christophe Bechu said the commitment "shows the determination to implement the transition away from fossil fuels decided at COP28".
Luca Bergamaschi from the Italian climate think tank ECCO said the G7 had taken a "decisive step forward" in translating the Dubai agreement into national policies.
But the Climate Analytics policy institute said "2035 is too late".
"Many of these countries have already publicly committed to phase out dates ahead of 2030, and only have a small amount of coal capacity anyway," Jane Ellis, head of climate policy, said in a statement.
The G7 ministers also tackled the thorny issue of plastic pollution amid a heated debate over how to design a treaty addressing the scourge -- by reducing production or boosting recycling.
The ministers said they "aspired" to reduce and if necessary restrain the global production of plastic".
Recent Stories
Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert in Dubai
Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Property Day, Honors Schools and Uni ..
Vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador for its Upcoming Y100 Smartph ..
FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets’ sale for PSL, int’l matc ..
IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan
Naseem Shah among others who registers for LPL 2024
NAB withdraws LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
Mohsin Naqvi to visit Karachi today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2024
Wembanyama in France: NBA Spurs to play Pacers in Paris in January
Russian missile kills two in Ukraine's Odesa: governor
More Stories From World
-
Volkswagen profits fall in 'slow start to year'18 minutes ago
-
Russian strikes kill railway worker in Ukraine's Kharkiv37 minutes ago
-
DR Congo police fend for themselves after peacekeepers quit UN base38 minutes ago
-
UK to deport 5,700 migrants to Rwanda this year47 minutes ago
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results47 minutes ago
-
Nadal keeps his clay dream alive as he battles past Cachin1 hour ago
-
Hamas says readying response to Gaza truce offer1 hour ago
-
Nine face trial in Germany for alleged far-right coup plot1 hour ago
-
EU probes Facebook, Instagram over election disinformation worries1 hour ago
-
King Charles III resumes public duties as he fights cancer1 hour ago
-
India's influencers still struggle years after TikTok ban1 hour ago
-
Sword-wielding man held in east London after attacks1 hour ago