Open Menu

PIA Flight To Toronto Diverted To Karachi Due To Technical Fault

Faizan Hashmi Published May 17, 2024 | 11:34 PM

PIA flight to Toronto diverted to Karachi due to technical fault

Pakistan International Airlines flight from Islamabad to Toronto has been diverted to Karachi due to technical problem

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Pakistan International Airlines flight from Islamabad to Toronto has been diverted to Karachi due to technical problem.

According to PIA spokesman Abdullah Khan, the pilot of PK 781 has decided to land back in Karachi instead of continuing the flight over the Atlantic Ocean.

The spokesperson added that the decision to bring the plane to Karachi was made because there is better arrangement and availability of spare parts at the engineering base here.

All the arrangements to receive the PIA flight at the Karachi Airport are complete and the passengers will be accommodated in the airport hotel.

The spokesman said that arrangements for accommodation as well as food for the passengers were already completed, while the flight to Toronto will be departed at about 1 pm on Saturday.

Related Topics

Karachi Islamabad Hotel Toronto From PIA Airport

Recent Stories

Higher US food prices lead to a shift in shopping ..

Higher US food prices lead to a shift in shopping habits

6 minutes ago
 First aid enters Gaza via US-built pier

First aid enters Gaza via US-built pier

5 minutes ago
 Aid groups warn of mounting challenges to Gaza ope ..

Aid groups warn of mounting challenges to Gaza operations

6 minutes ago
 Slot confirms replacing Klopp as Liverpool manager ..

Slot confirms replacing Klopp as Liverpool manager next season

6 minutes ago
 Mainly hot and dry weather likely in most parts of ..

Mainly hot and dry weather likely in most parts of country

33 minutes ago
 UN rights expert condemns Palestinian doctor's dea ..

UN rights expert condemns Palestinian doctor's death in Israeli custody, urges i ..

32 minutes ago
Govt. committed stability and economic growth

Govt. committed stability and economic growth

33 minutes ago
 Sindh IGP calls on CM; briefed him about law & ord ..

Sindh IGP calls on CM; briefed him about law & order in province

47 minutes ago
 Toshiba to cut up to 4,000 jobs in Japan

Toshiba to cut up to 4,000 jobs in Japan

47 minutes ago
 4 killed, including 3 foreigners, in Afghanistan s ..

4 killed, including 3 foreigners, in Afghanistan shooting: government

50 minutes ago
 Military spending pushes Russian economic growth u ..

Military spending pushes Russian economic growth up

50 minutes ago
 Traders demand arrest of mobile snatchers roaming ..

Traders demand arrest of mobile snatchers roaming in Jamshoro markets

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan