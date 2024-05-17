PIA flight to Toronto diverted to Karachi due to technical fault

Pakistan International Airlines flight from Islamabad to Toronto has been diverted to Karachi due to technical problem

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Pakistan International Airlines flight from Islamabad to Toronto has been diverted to Karachi due to technical problem.

According to PIA spokesman Abdullah Khan, the pilot of PK 781 has decided to land back in Karachi instead of continuing the flight over the Atlantic Ocean.

The spokesperson added that the decision to bring the plane to Karachi was made because there is better arrangement and availability of spare parts at the engineering base here.

All the arrangements to receive the PIA flight at the Karachi Airport are complete and the passengers will be accommodated in the airport hotel.

The spokesman said that arrangements for accommodation as well as food for the passengers were already completed, while the flight to Toronto will be departed at about 1 pm on Saturday.