G7 Leaders to Discuss Situation in Ukraine With Zelenskyy on Tuesday - Berlin

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2022) The G7 leaders will discuss a series of explosions in Kiev and other cities with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during an online meeting on Tuesday, German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said on Monday.

"On Tuesday, October 11, the G7 countries will discuss the situation via video conference at 14.00 (12:00 GMT)," Hebestreit told a briefing.