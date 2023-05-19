UrduPoint.com

Georgian Aviation Agency Issues Permit For Direct Flights To Russia's Red Wings

Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Georgian Aviation Agency Issues Permit for Direct Flights to Russia's Red Wings

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) The Georgian Civil Aviation Agency announced in its statement on Friday that it gave permission to Russian airline Red Wings to fly directly to the cities of Tbilisi and Kutaisi.

"Red Wings airline begins to operate on the route of Tbilisi and Kutaisi airports. Starting this June, Red Wings airline will fly in the direction Sochi - Tbilisi - Sochi and Moscow - Kutaisi - Moscow. The airline is not on the EU blacklist," the aviation agency said.

Charter flights from the Russian cities of Sochi and Moscow will be operated three times a week from June 2, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, according to the statement.

In response to anti-Moscow rallies in Tbilisi, Russia banned air travel with the country in 2019. Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin lifted the flight ban. Georgian Deputy Economic Minister Mariam Kvrivishvili said that the country would allow airlines not under Western sanctions to conduct direct flights from Russia.

Russia's Azimuth airline and Georgian Airways have already received permits for seven flights in each direction per week. The first direct flight from Russia to Georgia since the halt departed this Friday morning.

