Georgian Police Use Pepper Spray Against Saakashvili Supporters Near Court

(@FahadShabbir)

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) The Georgian police used pepper spray to disperse supporters of imprisoned former President Mikheil Saakashvili who gathered in front of the Tbilisi City Court on Monday ahead of a trial, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The protesters threw bottles at law enforcement officers in response.

The police officers also detained former Tbilisi mayor Gigi Ugulava for disobeying their orders, according to the correspondent.