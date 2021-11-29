UrduPoint.com

Georgian Police Use Pepper Spray Against Saakashvili Supporters Near Court

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 02:07 PM

Georgian Police Use Pepper Spray Against Saakashvili Supporters Near Court

The Georgian police used pepper spray to disperse supporters of imprisoned former President Mikheil Saakashvili who gathered in front of the Tbilisi City Court on Monday ahead of a trial, a Sputnik correspondent reported

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) The Georgian police used pepper spray to disperse supporters of imprisoned former President Mikheil Saakashvili who gathered in front of the Tbilisi City Court on Monday ahead of a trial, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The protesters threw bottles at law enforcement officers in response.

The police officers also detained former Tbilisi mayor Gigi Ugulava for disobeying their orders, according to the correspondent.

Related Topics

Police Tbilisi Court

Recent Stories

Bakhtawar's photo with newly born son depicts sere ..

Bakhtawar's photo with newly born son depicts serenity

13 minutes ago
 The Magic Man — Shot on vivo X70 Pro

The Magic Man — Shot on vivo X70 Pro

13 minutes ago
 European stocks rebound at open after Omicron free ..

European stocks rebound at open after Omicron freefall

55 seconds ago
 Lukashenko Holds Meeting on Military Security Issu ..

Lukashenko Holds Meeting on Military Security Issues

57 seconds ago
 Russia Has No Problems With Possibilities to Incre ..

Russia Has No Problems With Possibilities to Increase Oil Output Within OPEC+ - ..

58 seconds ago
 Tanoli takes over as Chairman KPL

Tanoli takes over as Chairman KPL

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.