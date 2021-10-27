UrduPoint.com

Georgians Rally For Ruling Party Ahead Of Local Polls

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 11:55 PM

Georgians rally for ruling party ahead of local polls

Tens of thousands of Georgians rallied on Wednesday in support of the ruling party ahead of local elections as the main opposition leader Mikheil Saakashvili held a hunger strike in jail

Tbilisi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Tens of thousands of Georgians rallied on Wednesday in support of the ruling party ahead of local elections as the main opposition leader Mikheil Saakashvili held a hunger strike in jail.

Second round election runoffs on Saturday will see mayoral candidates from the ruling Georgian Dream party and the opposition United National Movement (UNM) compete for mayoral posts in major cities.

On Wednesday evening, around 60,000 people attended a campaign rally of the ruling Georgian Dream party in Tbilisi's Freedom square.

Many were bussed in from across the country.

The independent Pirveli tv station said on Wednesday that state employees had been forced to attend the Tbilisi demonstration under threat of being fired.

Addressing the crowd, Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili urged Georgians to support the ruling party in the polls and called United National Movement, the main opposition force, an "anti-state and anti-national force".

Saakashvili's UNM was to hold its own campaign rally in Georgia's western city of Zugdidi later Wednesday.

Saakashvili, Georgia's president from 2004-2013, was arrested and imprisoned on October 1 days after he secretly returned from exile in Ukraine, prompting tens of thousands to rally in Tbilisi, demanding his release.

He has been on hunger strike for nearly four weeks to protest what he calls a politically motivated prosecution.

Doctors have expressed concern over the risk of irreversible damage to his health.

Saakashvili's jailing further deepened a protracted political crisis in Georgia, where opposition parties complained of widespread fraud in last year's parliamentary elections, narrowly won by the ruling party.

On October 2, Georgian Dream led the local elections' first round in the party lists, while UNM mayoral hopefuls were ahead of ruling party candidates in a number of big cities, where runoffs are to be held.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Protest Ukraine Jail Tbilisi Georgia October TV From Opposition

Recent Stories

DFM Company posts net profit of AED 38.1 million i ..

DFM Company posts net profit of AED 38.1 million in the first nine months of 202 ..

2 hours ago
 World Stroke Day: SEHA gives new hope to stroke pa ..

World Stroke Day: SEHA gives new hope to stroke patients

2 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash discusses parliamentary cooperation w ..

Saqr Ghobash discusses parliamentary cooperation with Speaker of South Korean Na ..

2 hours ago
 Water resources are fundamental to our sustainable ..

Water resources are fundamental to our sustainable socio-economic development, b ..

2 hours ago
 Hatta in spotlight as HERO Dubai returns for Seaso ..

Hatta in spotlight as HERO Dubai returns for Season 2 with star-studded line-up

2 hours ago
 EU gives Moldova 60 mn euros over Russia gas row

EU gives Moldova 60 mn euros over Russia gas row

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.