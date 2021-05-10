UrduPoint.com
German Die Linke Lawmaker Receives Shot Of Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine In Moscow

German Die Linke Lawmaker Receives Shot of Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) Diether Dehm, a member of the German Bundestag from the leftist Die Linke party, was administered the Russian-made Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in Moscow on Monday.

"I feel great. Everything is fine, thank you very much," Dehm told reporters after receiving his vaccination certificate.

On Sunday, the German lawmaker said he was not afraid of being inoculated with the Russian vaccine, expressing the opinion that issues with its approval in Germany were politically motivated. He added that he had chosen Sputnik V because it was "a more traditional" vector vaccine with fewer side effects.

Dehm and Die Linke's press secretary, Michael Schlick, attended the May 9 WWII Victory Day parade on the Red Square in Moscow.

