German Government To Discuss Ukraine, European Security During Meeting On Friday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 21, 2022 | 03:12 PM

German Cabinet will discuss the situation with Ukraine and European security during the meeting on Friday, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) German Cabinet will discuss the situation with Ukraine and European security during the meeting on Friday, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said.

According to Scholz, the agenda includes "current issues related to coronavirus pandemic, as well as a very complicated situation with Ukraine, peace, and security in Europe.

"

"We will, of course, deal with these issues at today's cabinet meeting," Sholz told journalists before the meeting.

He added that the topics of the meeting would also include the German presidency of the G7, climate protection, tasks in the field of digitalization, and residential construction.

