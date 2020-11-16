UrduPoint.com
German President Steinmeier Congratulates Moldova's Sandu On Winning Presidential Election

Muhammad Irfan 47 seconds ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 07:20 PM

German President Steinmeier Congratulates Moldova's Sandu on Winning Presidential Election

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Monday congratulated Maia Sandu, the head of Moldova's Party of Action and Solidarity, on winning the second round of the presidential election in Moldova, and expressed hope for further German-Moldovan cooperation.

"On behalf of my compatriots, I congratulate you on your impressive election results and your election as president of the Republic of Moldova ... I look forward to our cooperation and a personal meeting. I wish you a lot of strength and wisdom, as well as good luck and success in fulfilling your responsible and difficult task," Steinmeier said as quoted by his press service.

On Sunday, the second round of the presidential elections was held in Moldova, where the citizens elected the head of state for the next four years. The contenders in the second round were incumbent President Igor Dodon, who was running for a second term, and Maia Sandu, the ex-prime minister. According to the Central Election Commission data, after 100 percent of the protocols have been processed, Sandu is leading with 57.75 percent of votes and Dodon scored 42.25 percent.

