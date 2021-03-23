UrduPoint.com
German Space Agency Cautious About MAKS 2021 Air Show Participation Due To Pandemic

German Space Agency Cautious About MAKS 2021 Air Show Participation Due to Pandemic

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) The German Aerospace Center, the national space agency, will decide whether to send delegates to the MAKS 2021 air and space show near Moscow once it receives an invitation and assesses coronavirus risks, its spokesperson told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Our participation will depend on the current state of the pandemic," Andreas Schuetz said, adding that "no decision has been taken yet on whether and in what form we will participate."

The international show will be held from July 20-25 with the financial support of the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade and state arms exporter, Rostec. The trade ministry said that more than 40 countries wanted to take part in the show, with Kazakhstan designated as the key partner of this year's edition.

