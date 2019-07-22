UrduPoint.com
Germany Provides 2.24 Mln USD To Support Refugees In Libya

Umer Jamshaid 9 seconds ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 02:29 PM

German Ambassador to Libya Oliver Owcza on Sunday said the Germany has provided two million euros (2.24 million U.S. dollars) to the UN Higher Commission of Refugees (UNHCR) to support refugees, migrants and displaced persons in Libya

Tripoli, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :German Ambassador to Libya Oliver Owcza on Sunday said the Germany has provided two million euros (2.24 million U.S. Dollars) to the UN Higher Commission of Refugees (UNHCR) to support refugees, migrants and displaced persons in Libya.

"Following recent emergencies, German Foreign Ministry provides additional 2 million Euros to UNHCR Libya: strengthening protection of refugees and migrants and supporting displaced persons affected by the ongoing conflict," the ambassador tweeted.

"Thanks to the crucial support of Germany, UNHCR is able to continue providing life-saving assistance to refugees and asylum-seekers in Libya," UNHCR tweeted.

The Commission recently demanded closing all reception centers for illegal immigrants in Libya due to the current security conditions in the country.

The capital Tripoli has been witnessing deadly armed conflict between the east-based army and the UN-backed government over control of the city.

Migrant shelters in Libya are crowded with thousands of migrants who have been rescued at sea or arrested by Libyan security services.

Due to the state of insecurity and chaos following the 2011 uprising that toppled the late leader Muammar Gaddafi's regime, Libya became a preferred point of departure for thousands of illegal immigrants wanting to cross the Mediterranean toward European shores.

