Germany Received Note From Poland Demanding Reparations - Foreign Ministry

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) Germany has received a note from Poland, in which it demands reparations, and will study it in the near future, German Foreign Ministry spokesman Christopher Burger said on Wednesday.

"Yes, the Ministry of Internal Affairs received the note and we will study it.

Our substantive position on reparations is well known ” the Foreign Minister expressed it yesterday in Warsaw. The form in which the answer will follow this note will be decided upon as a result of the study," Burger said.

On Monday, the Polish foreign minister signed a diplomatic note to Germany demanding reparations for the damage caused during World War II. On Tuesday, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock announced the immutability of Germany's position on the issue of reparations to Poland.