UrduPoint.com

Germany Received Note From Poland Demanding Reparations - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published October 05, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Germany Received Note From Poland Demanding Reparations - Foreign Ministry

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) Germany has received a note from Poland, in which it demands reparations, and will study it in the near future, German Foreign Ministry spokesman Christopher Burger said on Wednesday.

"Yes, the Ministry of Internal Affairs received the note and we will study it.

Our substantive position on reparations is well known ” the Foreign Minister expressed it yesterday in Warsaw. The form in which the answer will follow this note will be decided upon as a result of the study," Burger said.

On Monday, the Polish foreign minister signed a diplomatic note to Germany demanding reparations for the damage caused during World War II. On Tuesday, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock announced the immutability of Germany's position on the issue of reparations to Poland.

Related Topics

German Germany Warsaw Poland World War From

Recent Stories

Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha wedding: Couple holds beau ..

Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha wedding: Couple holds beautiful reception

8 minutes ago
 "I was locked in PM house's washroom," Bashir Memo ..

"I was locked in PM house's washroom," Bashir Memon confirms

1 hour ago
 "I was locked in PM house's washroom," Bashir Memo ..

"I was locked in PM house's washroom," Bashir Memon confirms

1 hour ago
 T20I Tri-series will start at Hagely Oval on Frida ..

T20I Tri-series will start at Hagely Oval on Friday

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, US agree on improving bilateral cooperat ..

Pakistan, US agree on improving bilateral cooperation in diverse sectors

2 hours ago
 Effective diplomacy only possible through strong e ..

Effective diplomacy only possible through strong economy: COAS

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.