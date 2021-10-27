UrduPoint.com

Germany To Stop Aid To Sudan In Connection With Military Coup - German Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 03:40 AM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) Germany will not continue to support Sudan within the framework of international commitments coordinated by Berlin unless the military coup in the republic is immediately stopped, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said.

"The military coup, if not stopped immediately, will have serious implications for international commitments, which Germany has largely supported and coordinated in recent years," Maas said as quoted by the German Foreign Ministry.

"The coup destroyed the basis for these commitments. Germany will not continue to provide support in these circumstances. To act together, we are closely coordinating our actions with our partners," the minister said.

