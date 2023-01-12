Germany to Supply Ukraine With 40 Marder Vehicles in First Quarter of 2023 - Authorities

Germany pledged to deliver 40 Marder infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine and train Ukrainian servicemen in the first quarter of 2023, German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Thursday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) Germany pledged to deliver 40 Marder infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine and train Ukrainian servicemen in the first quarter of 2023, German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Thursday.

"We promised Ukraine that in the first quarter of 2023, we would supply 40 Marder infantry fighting vehicles, and we would also organize training," Lambrecht told reporters.

On January 5, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and US President Joe Biden in a telephone conversation agreed to send heavy military equipment to Kiev in 2023.

Berlin, in particular, announced its readiness to supply Marder infantry fighting vehicles and Patriot air defense systems.

Western countries ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation there on February 24, 2022. In April 2022, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian forces.