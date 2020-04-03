UrduPoint.com
Germany's COVID-19 Cases Nearing 80,000, Death Toll Tops 1,000 - Koch Institute

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 11:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has jumped by 6,174 to 79,696, and the death toll has risen by 145 to 1,017 in the past 24 hours, the Robert Koch Institute said on Friday.

On Thursday, the country recorded 6,156 new cases and 140 fatalities.

According to the latest data, the most cases have been recorded in Bavaria (20,237), North Rhine-Westphalia (16,606) and Baden-Wurttemberg (16,059). Berlin has 3,202 cases.

Germany remains the third most affected country in Europe after Italy and Spain in terms of the number of COVID-19 patients.

Globally, the number of people infected with the coronavirus surpassed 1 million on Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University. Of these, more than 53,000 have died.

