MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas is set to visit Russia's major cities of Moscow and St. Petersburg on Tuesday, where he will meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and St. Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov.

According to the deputy director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Information and Press Department, Alexey Zaytsev, Maas and Lavrov will meet in the first half of the day and discuss the key issues of Russia-German relations, exchange opinions on the situation in Ukraine, Syria and Libya, as well as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action with Iran, and discuss global stability and strategic security.

The sides will also discuss Russia-EU relations in light of Germany's presidency of the Council of the European Union in the second half of 2020.

Maas will meet with Beglov in the second half of the day and talk via teleconference with survivors of the siege of Leningrad, as St. Petersburg was known during Soviet times, during the Second World War.