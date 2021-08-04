UrduPoint.com

Ghana's #FixTheCountry Protesters Take To Streets

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 04:23 PM

Ghana's #FixTheCountry protesters take to streets

Several thousand protesters marched in Ghana's capital Accra on Wednesday in the latest rally against President Nana Akufo-Addo's government under the slogan "#FixTheCountry"

Accra (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Several thousand protesters marched in Ghana's capital Accra on Wednesday in the latest rally against President Nana Akufo-Addo's government under the slogan "#FixTheCountry".

Dressed in red and black and chanting patriotic songs, protesters waved placards declaring "Corruption breeds poverty" and "Fix our education system now" as they marched in the city centre.

Wednesday's rally was the most recent anti-government protest since March, when a top court dismissed the main opposition party's challenge to Akufo-Addo's re-election late last year.

Akufo-Addo won a second term with only a small majority in parliament. But the Ghanaian leader has since been under pressure as the West African country struggles with economic troubles worsened by the coronavirus pandemic.

"Nana Akufo-Addo, we're suffering. Do something for us. Nothing is working," said Frederick Koomson, a 28-year-old mobile-phone seller. "The government must wake up." Ghana is often applauded as one of the stable democracies in a region troubled by political strife and jihadist violence. But last year's tightly contested vote heightened political tensions.

With the economy hit hard by the pandemic, the government has introduced new taxes and high fuel prices have also hiked the cost of some basic goods and services.

Lead by social media activists, the #FixTheCountry protest on Twitter has been highlighting economic problems and government management.

"If the political authorities will not fix this country, we want to tell them that we are capable of destroying their career because we brought them to power," said Fatima Mensah, a 35-year-old activist.

Some criticised Afuko-Addo's project to build a new $200-million (169-million-euro) national cathedral, a pledge he says he made after his 2016 election victory.

Ghanians have been asked to make a voluntary $16 monthly donation to help finish it by 2024.

"Why do we waste time on unnecessary ventures and leave the most important issues?" asked Aboagye Dacosta, a shoe shiner.

In May, police blocked a planned protest citing coronavirus restrictions. For Wednesday's march, the police chief had guaranteed its safety, organisers said after meeting him.

Many of Wednesday's protesters were wearing facemasks.

The main opposition party National Democratic Congress (NDC) last month rallied several thousand people in the capital.

The NDC has called both of last year's presidential and parliamentary election flawed and an "attack" on Ghana's democracy.

In March, the Supreme Court dismissed a challenge by the electoral runner-up, NDC's John Mahama, who had asked for a rerun of the December 7 vote.

Akufo-Addo, from the New Patriotic Party (NPP), won 51.59 percent of the ballot ahead of Mahama, with 47.36 percent, according to official figures.

Related Topics

Election Attack Corruption Protest Supreme Court Police Education Parliament Democracy Vote Social Media Twitter Accra Ghana March May December Congress 2016 Church From Government Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Court Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Women T20 Tournament: PCB congratulates Balochista ..

Women T20 Tournament: PCB congratulates Balochistan govt, PSL franchise Quetta G ..

42 seconds ago
 PCB allows Umar Akmal to resume cricket activities

PCB allows Umar Akmal to resume cricket activities

12 minutes ago
 Seminar held at IUB in connection with Kashmir Sie ..

Seminar held at IUB in connection with Kashmir Siege Day

1 minute ago
 Iran's Geraei Wins Greco-Roman -67 Kg Olympic Gold

Iran's Geraei Wins Greco-Roman -67 Kg Olympic Gold

1 minute ago
 PTI govt raises Kashmir issue effectively: Augusti ..

PTI govt raises Kashmir issue effectively: Augustine

4 minutes ago
 USA crush Australia to set up Serbia Olympic women ..

USA crush Australia to set up Serbia Olympic women's basketball semi

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.