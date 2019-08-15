UrduPoint.com
Gibraltar Releases Captain, 3 Crew Members Of Iran's Detained Tanker Grace 1 - Reports

Gibraltar released on Thursday the captain and three crew members of Iranian supertanker Grace 1, which was detained in early July on suspicions of transporting oil to Syria in violation of EU sanctions, Gibraltar Chronicle newspaper reported, citing the government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) Gibraltar released on Thursday the captain and three crew members of Iranian supertanker Grace 1, which was detained in early July on suspicions of transporting oil to Syria in violation of EU sanctions, Gibraltar Chronicle newspaper reported, citing the government.

The newspaper reported earlier in the day that the government had decided to postpone the decision on releasing the tanker, since the US Department of Justice had applied to seize Grace 1 mere hours before Gibraltar was poised to set it free.

