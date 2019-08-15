Gibraltar released on Thursday the captain and three crew members of Iranian supertanker Grace 1, which was detained in early July on suspicions of transporting oil to Syria in violation of EU sanctions, Gibraltar Chronicle newspaper reported, citing the government

The newspaper reported earlier in the day that the government had decided to postpone the decision on releasing the tanker, since the US Department of Justice had applied to seize Grace 1 mere hours before Gibraltar was poised to set it free.