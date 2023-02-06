ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) At least five people have died as a result of the powerful earthquake that hit Turkey on Monday morning, Governor of Osmaniye Province Erdinc Yilmaz said.

According to Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), a 7.4-magnitude earthquake occurred in Kahramanmaras Province at 04:17 a.m. local time on Monday (01:17 GMT). It was felt in at least six nearby provinces (Hatay, Adana, Osmaniye, Diyarbakir, Malatya and Sanliurfa) and was followed by numerous aftershocks.

"34 buildings collapsed as a result of the earthquake, five people died," Osmaniye Province Governor Erdinc Yilmaz told the Turkish Radio and Television Corporation (TRT) on Monday.

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Monday that the highest alert level was issued in the country due to powerful earthquakes that affected several regions.

The Turkish NTV channel reported on Monday that the level four alert stipulates international assistance.