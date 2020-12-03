Greece Extends COVID-19 Restrictions Until December 14, Christmas Shops to Open on Monday

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) The Greek authorities have extended the coronavirus-related restrictive measures until December 14, government spokesman Stelios Petsas said on Thursday, adding that the Christmas shops would still open on Monday.

"The existing protection measures against the coronavirus have been extended until 6.00 a.m. [04:00 GMT] of December 14," Petsas told reporters.

The government official added that Christmas stores would open on Monday, while additional details and working hours would be published on Friday.

"The epidemiological burden on the country remains high, higher than expected in previous weeks with the introduction of the lockdown.

The pressure on the health care system is high. We will review all the research data this week, listen to the experts' reports and then the government will state its position. The prime minister will speak next week," Petsas noted.

When asked about the possibility of reopening schools and beauty salons next week, the government spokesman suggested waiting for official decisions.

Greece introduced the COVID-19 lockdown on November 7. So far, the health authorities have confirmed over 107,000 cases of COVID-19 and 2,517 fatalities.