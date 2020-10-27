UrduPoint.com
Greek Navy Minesweeper Collides With Cargo Ship Near Piraeus Harbour - Reports

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) A Greek navy minesweeper has collided with a cargo ship on the roadstead of the port of Piraeus on the western coasts of the Aegean Sea, the ERT broadcaster reported on Tuesday.

According to the media outlet, at least three injured people were evacuated from the Kallisto navy vessel.

The minesweeper ship stern was seriously damaged in the accident. The Greek coast guard and navy are evacuating people aboard. Tugboats have been dispatched to the site.

