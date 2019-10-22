UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Guinea Jails Protest Leaders For Up To 12 Months

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 05:08 PM

Guinea jails protest leaders for up to 12 months

A court in Guinea's capital Conakry on Tuesday handed down jail terms of up to a year against the leaders of protests this month that have claimed up to 10 lives

Conakry, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :A court in Guinea's capital Conakry on Tuesday handed down jail terms of up to a year against the leaders of protests this month that have claimed up to 10 lives.

Abdourahamane Sanoh, coordinator of the National Front for the Defence of the Constitution (FNDC), an alliance of opposition groups, was given a 12-month term, and four other leaders were sent down for six months.

They were found guilty of initiating a wave of unauthorised protests on October 14 that brought much of the West African state to a standstill.

The opposition says 10 protestors have been shot dead by police in successive days of clashes. The authorities put the toll at eight, plus a gendarme.

Dozens of people have been injured.

Lawyers for the defendants said they would file an appeal. Three other defendants were found not guilty.

The prosecutors had sought maximum sentences of five years for seven of the accused and fines of two million Guinean francs ($190, 194 Euros).

The protests have been stirred by speculation that Conde, 81, plans to change the constitution in order to overcome a ban on seeking a third term in office.

A former opposition figure, Conde became Guinea's first democratically elected president in 2010.

But critics say his rule has become increasingly authoritarian. About 100 demonstrators have been killed by police gunfire since he came to power, according to the opposition.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Police Jail Conakry Alliance Guinea October Million Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Sara Ali Khan breaks silence about her relationshi ..

4 minutes ago

Thailand to ban glyphosate and other high-profile ..

2 minutes ago

US Destroyer Porter Enters Georgia's Batumi After ..

2 minutes ago

Ambitious plan afoot to store additional 10 MAF wa ..

2 minutes ago

VCs affirm to resolve universities academic & misc ..

2 minutes ago

Parliamentarian urged to launch awareness drive ag ..

38 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.