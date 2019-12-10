Gunman kills himself after deadly Czech hospital rampage

A gunman killed himself Tuesday after shooting dead six patients at a hospital in the eastern Czech city of Ostrava, in what the premier has called "an immense tragedy".

The attacker gunned down people at close range at the trauma ward of the Faculty Hospital in Ostrava, a steel hub located some 300 kilometres (190 miles) east of Prague.

Four men and two women died during the assault, which police said lasted only a few seconds.

Two other people were seriously wounded -- one is in a critical condition after being shot in the head and the other is past the worst following surgery, rescue services said. A third person sustained light injuries.

The gunman had chased children out of the waiting room before opening fire,according to the DNES broadsheet daily.