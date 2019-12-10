UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gunman Kills Himself After Deadly Czech Hospital Rampage

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 09:08 PM

Gunman kills himself after deadly Czech hospital rampage

A gunman killed himself Tuesday after shooting dead six patients at a hospital in the eastern Czech city of Ostrava, in what the premier has called "an immense tragedy".

Prague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :A gunman killed himself Tuesday after shooting dead six patients at a hospital in the eastern Czech city of Ostrava, in what the premier has called "an immense tragedy".

The attacker gunned down people at close range at the trauma ward of the Faculty Hospital in Ostrava, a steel hub located some 300 kilometres (190 miles) east of Prague.

Four men and two women died during the assault, which police said lasted only a few seconds.

Two other people were seriously wounded -- one is in a critical condition after being shot in the head and the other is past the worst following surgery, rescue services said. A third person sustained light injuries.

The gunman had chased children out of the waiting room before opening fire,according to the DNES broadsheet daily.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Police Died Ostrava Prague Hub Women

Recent Stories

Women’s empowerment is a national priority: Sult ..

10 minutes ago

Department of Health unveils world&#039;s most com ..

40 minutes ago

US, Canada, Mexico to Sign Changes to USMCA on Tue ..

2 minutes ago

Supreme Court grants interim bail to Deputy Mayor ..

2 minutes ago

SCCI, SMEDA to set up business facilitation center

2 minutes ago

Korea to help Pakistan in Green Pakistan campaign ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.