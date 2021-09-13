Gunmen kill 12 in attack on Nigeria military base in northwest: security sources

(@FahadShabbir)

Kano, Nigeria, Sept 13 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Gunmen have killed 12 Nigerian security forces members in a weekend attack on a military base in northwest Zamfara state, before stealing weapons and torching buildings, two security sources said Monday.

It was not immediately clear who carried out the Saturday raid in Mutumji, but the army is engaged in operations against armed criminal gangs in Zamfara, where telecommunications have also been cut to prevent armed groups communicating about troop movements.