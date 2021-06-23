UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on the house of representatives of Libya's Government of National Unity (GNU) to speed up the approval of a unified budget to enable the GNU to implement its policies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on the house of representatives of Libya's Government of National Unity (GNU) to speed up the approval of a unified budget to enable the GNU to implement its policies.

In his address at the international conference on Libya in Berlin on Wednesday, Guterres recalled that the key task of the GNU was to organize elections in Libya on December 24.

"To help the GNU implement its priorities, which include improving the delivery of basic services including education and healthcare, I call on the House of Representatives to speed up the approval of a unified budget," Guterres said.