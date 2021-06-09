Harris Says Talked With Mexican President About Migrant Travel Restrictions, Work Visas

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) US Vice President Kamal Harris said during a press conference she discussed with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador issues related to travel restrictions between the two countries and whether Mexico will boost temporary work visas for migrants.

"So we had discussions that were about the need, for example, to re-examine travel restrictions...

there was a discussion about also what Mexico will do in terms of increasing its temporary work visas for people entering Mexico through its southern border," Harris said on Tuesday. "There were no promises made or any commitments."

Harris added that she and Lopez did not discuss the Trump-era policy known as Title 42, which allows the US government to immediately turn back asylum-seeking migrant adults and families at the southern border due to coronavirus concerns.