Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham Militants Carry Out 31 Attacks In Northern Syria - Russian Military

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 02:00 AM

Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham Militants Carry Out 31 Attacks in Northern Syria - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) Militants from the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as the Nusra Front, banned in Russia), carried out 31 attacks in Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone over the past 24 hours, Rear Adm. Alexander Grinkevich, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Sunday at a briefing.

"Thirty-one shelling attacks were recorded in the Idlib de-escalation zone, launched from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terror group (including, according to the Syrian side, 31 attacks), 14 were in the Idlib province, three in Aleppo, 12 in Latakia, and two in Hama," Grinkevich said.

He added that Russian military police units had conducted patrols in the Aleppo, Raqqa, and Al Hasakah provinces.

In addition, Grinkevich also said that no shelling on the part of illegal armed units controlled by Turkey had been registered over the past 24 hours.

Terrorist Militants Police Syria Russia Turkey Idlib Al Hasakah Aleppo Sunday From

More Stories From World

