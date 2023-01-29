UrduPoint.com

Helicopter Of Russia's UTair Shelled At Mogadishu Airport, No Injured Reported - Embassy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2023 | 11:10 PM

Helicopter of Russia's UTair Shelled at Mogadishu Airport, No Injured Reported - Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2023) A helicopter of Russia's UTair airline participating in the UN humanitarian mission has been shelled at a Mogadishu airport, nobody was injured, the Russian Embassy in Djibouti, which also operates in Somalia, said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on January 23, but it was made public on Sunday.

"The Russian helicopter of UTair-Helicopter services, participating in the air transport support of the UN humanitarian mission in Somalia, was shelled in the international airport of Mogadishu. The helicopter was insignificantly damaged. There are no casualties as a result of the incident, and the Russian pilots continue to work as normal," the embassy told reporters.

The embassy added that the al-Shabaab terrorist group (affiliated with al-Qaeda, banned in Russia) might be involved in the incident and that a probe into the matter was underway.

Related Topics

Somalia Injured Terrorist United Nations Russia Djibouti Mogadishu January Sunday Airport

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with participants of Dub ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with participants of Dubai Leadership Camp

41 minutes ago
 Liverpool lose FA Cup title defense

Liverpool lose FA Cup title defense

1 hour ago
 SEWA installs 955 lighting poles to Al Bataeh cycl ..

SEWA installs 955 lighting poles to Al Bataeh cycling track

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council’s committee reviews ..

Sharjah Consultative Council’s committee reviews services of SEWA

2 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak briefed on UAE Badminton Federa ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak briefed on UAE Badminton Federation

5 hours ago
 MoHAP, DoH, DHA take part in Arab Health 2023 unde ..

MoHAP, DoH, DHA take part in Arab Health 2023 under one platform

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.