Hillary Clinton Joins US Electoral College to Vote on Behalf of New York

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) Former US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said she has been selected to represent the state of New York as one of 538 members of the US Electoral College who will choose the next president.

"I'm an elector in New York. I'm sure I'll get to vote for Joe [Biden] and [Sen. Kamala Harris] in New York. So, that's pretty exciting," Clinton told SiriusXM's "Signal Boost."

Clinton won almost 2.9 million more votes than Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election, but lost the election after Trump secured a majority of votes in the Electoral College.

To become US president, a candidate must win 270 votes from Electoral College "electors," which are allocated to each state based on population.

With the exception of two US states, the candidate that wins the popular vote, even by a single ballot, gets all that state's electoral votes.

The heavily Democratic state of New York has 29 electors.