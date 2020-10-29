UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hillary Clinton Joins US Electoral College To Vote On Behalf Of New York

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 03:10 AM

Hillary Clinton Joins US Electoral College to Vote on Behalf of New York

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) Former US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said she has been selected to represent the state of New York as one of 538 members of the US Electoral College who will choose the next president.

"I'm an elector in New York. I'm sure I'll get to vote for Joe [Biden] and [Sen. Kamala Harris] in New York. So, that's pretty exciting," Clinton told SiriusXM's "Signal Boost."

Clinton won almost 2.9 million more votes than Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election, but lost the election after Trump secured a majority of votes in the Electoral College.

To become US president, a candidate must win 270 votes from Electoral College "electors," which are allocated to each state based on population.

With the exception of two US states, the candidate that wins the popular vote, even by a single ballot, gets all that state's electoral votes.

The heavily Democratic state of New York has 29 electors.

Related Topics

Election Vote Hillary Clinton Trump New York 2016 All From Million

Recent Stories

UAE launches humanitarian, development initiatives ..

3 hours ago

US Withdraws From Deal With China to Promote Sub-N ..

3 hours ago

Arab Coalition destroys six Houthi drones targetin ..

4 hours ago

26 countries together in honour of Frontline Heroe ..

4 hours ago

Martyrs’ Families’ Affairs Office at Abu Dhabi ..

4 hours ago

Govt taking all possible steps to control inflatio ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.