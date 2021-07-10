Honduran Police Say Arrested Five Suspects After Mob of 600 Lynched Italian Man

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2021) Honduran police said they had arrested five people as part of the investigation of the killing of an Italian man, beaten to death by a mob of 600 villagers.

"The National Police... detained five suspects in the crime of murder and arson to the detriment of the Italian, Giorgio Scanu," the police reported on Friday, adding that the detainees were aged 19 to 55.

On Thursday, the 65-year-old victim was attacked with sticks, stones, and machetes at his home in the village of Santa Ana de Yusguare, in Honduras's southern department of Choluteca, 50 miles south of Tegucigalpa, the Honduran capital.

The attackers believed the Italian had murdered a homeless man.

"According to the police report, last Thursday, a mob of approximately 600 armed people destroyed the home of Giorgio Scanu, with the apparent intention of killing him, in the attack they set his home and vehicle on fire," the police said.

According to Human Rights Watch, violent crime is rampant in Honduras. Despite a recent downward trend, the murder rate remains among the highest in the world, with approximately 38 people killed per 100,000 inhabitants.