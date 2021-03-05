UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hunt Still On For S.Africa's Escapee Crocodiles

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 09:31 PM

Hunt still on for S.Africa's escapee crocodiles

Police and conservationists on Friday were still looking for an 'unknown' number of young crocodiles that escaped early this week from a breeding farm in Cape Winelands, a district 150 kilometres (90 miles) east of Cape Town

Cape Town, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Police and conservationists on Friday were still looking for an 'unknown' number of young crocodiles that escaped early this week from a breeding farm in Cape Winelands, a district 150 kilometres (90 miles) east of Cape Town.

So far, 34 Nile crocodiles -- measuring 1.2-1.5 metres (four to five feet)-- have been captured, CapeNature, a government conservation department said.

Authorities have conceded they do not know how many reptiles are on the loose.

But CapeNature's spokeswoman, Petro van Rhyn, told AFP that the vast commercial breeding farm kept more than 5,000 crocodiles in different camps and "much much less" had escaped.

"There was no tracking system and it was hard to tell." Most of the escaped crocodiles, which are bred for their skin, are suspected to have sneaked into the nearby Breede River and the overgrown vegetation around its banks had hindered the search efforts.

According to CapeNature, trap cages with bait had been set up but were less effective since the crocs "had access to an abundance of food in the river.

" An operation involving eight police divers in four boats allowed the capture of seven crocodiles Thursday night. Meanwhile, six others were euthanized.

"Being nocturnal animals the best time to search for them is at night, which brings its own challenges in terms of visibility," CapeNature said in a statement.

The rescuers said time was of the essence and they were left with no choice but to kill the crocodiles when they were spotted.

They were "very humanly euthanized" and removed from the river, van Rhyn told AFP.

"It is such a catch 22 situation, we can't just leave them there," she said.

Police, local nature authorities, landowners and the farmer are now expanding the search area as far as 5km (three miles) upstream and a similar distance downstream.

Locals have been urged not to approach any crocodile but immediately report any sighting.

Related Topics

Police Young Cape Town Van From Government Best

Recent Stories

Garrison Golf Club ahead in National Inter Club Go ..

3 minutes ago

Iraqi President Tells Pope Francis About Dangers o ..

4 minutes ago

177 MNAs repose trust in PM: Shibli

4 minutes ago

Family alleges doctors' negligence after teenager ..

8 minutes ago

Anti-polio drive in Attock from March 29

8 minutes ago

US Optimism That COVID-19 Crisis is Easing Hits Re ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.