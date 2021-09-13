IAEA Equipment Damaged in Incident at Iranian Nuclear Site in Karaj - Director General

(@FahadShabbir)

Some of the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) monitoring equipment was damaged and destroyed as a result of an incident at one of the Iranian nuclear facilities in the Tehran suburb of Karaj, the agency's director general, Rafael Grossi, said on Monday

In early July, the Iranian government confirmed that the Karaj nuclear facility was subjected to a sabotage attack. The Karaj site has reportedly been used to produce centrifuge parts for Iran's nuclear program.

The IAEA still has no information about how much data was lost and who was responsible for the incident, according to Grossi. So far, the agency has evaluated the losses as one camera broken and one damaged.

"We had opportunity to look into the equipment in Karaj ... and we are satisfied that the Iranian side has indicated that at technical level they are going to be exchanging information with our teams so that we can perform all the activities that need to be performed.

We still need to see the degree of (information) gap that there may be, but ... there are redundancies and there are ways to reconstruct the information," Grossi said.

He further noted that damaging IAEA equipment is harmful and deplored the consequences of the Karaj incident, as in any other violent act.

The agency is currently engaged in technical work, evaluating missing data and replacing damaged equipment, according to Grossi.

Iranian industrial and nuclear facilities have been subjected to a series of attacks in recent months. In April, an explosion hit the country's Natanz nuclear facility. In June 2020, a blast and fire occurred in the centrifuge production unit of the same nuclear facility. Iranian authorities blamed it on sabotage.