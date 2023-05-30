IAEA, Iran Settle Dispute Over 1 of 3 Uranium Enrichment Sites - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and Iran have settled their dispute over one of three facilities that allegedly contain undeclared nuclear material and enriched uranium, Iranian news agency Tasnim reported on Tuesday, citing a source.

Following technical talks between the two sides, the IAEA closed the case on a site where the agency suspected violations, the report said. The facility is located in the city of Abadeh in Iran's Fars Province. In addition, the issue of detected uranium particles enriched to 83.7% was also resolved after Iran provided relevant explanations on the matter.

Iran is ready to continue cooperation with the UN nuclear agency on facility inspections and monitoring missions if the need arises, the news agency said. The monitoring procedures will be negotiated between the two sides at a technical meeting to be held in Tehran in the near future.

In February, Bloomberg reported, citing sources, that IAEA inspectors had discovered the presence of uranium enriched up to 84% in Iran ” an amount sufficient to make a nuclear weapon. In response, the official representative of Iran's nuclear program called the report a "distortion of facts."