MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2019) The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has expressed its concerns over the fact that 200,000 people in Yemen's city of Aden have lost access to clean water in the wake of clashes between forces loyal to the UN-backed government and those supporting the separatist Southern Transitional Council.

The violence in Aden erupted on Wednesday as security forces guarding the presidential palace in Aden engaged in clashes with armed militia, prompting the Southern Transitional Council to call on the separatist forces to counter the government.

"The International Committee of the Red Cross expresses its grave concerns over the fact that 200,000 people in Aden have lost access to clean water due to recent developments in the city," the organization wrote on Twitter.

The ongoing escalation of the conflict left dozens killed and injured in three days. Moreover, media outlets point to the possibility of a new front opening in Yemen's civil war, raging since 2015, where the government, together with the separatists, is fighting against the rebel Houthi movement. Additionally, the conflict in Aden has prompted concerns that there might a row within the Saudi-led coalition supporting the government in its fighting against the Houthis, since the separatists are believed to be backed by the United Arab Emirates, one of the coalition members.