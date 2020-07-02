IFJ Accuses Hong Kong Police of Targeting Reporters During National Security Law Protests

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) accused the Hong Kong police on Thursday of targeting reporters with tear gas, pepper spray and water cannons in fresh protests over the newly adopted national security law, stressing the importance of press coverage of the events amid "the erosion of democracy" in the city.

According to the IFJ, "police violence against journalists has become commonplace" in Hong Kong since June 2019, when a protest wave emerged in the city over an extradition bill.

"Following China passing the controversial National Security Law for Hong Kong, a number of reporters were struck by police with tear gas and water cannons as the city erupted in protest. The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) and its affiliate the Hong Kong Journalists Association (HKJA) condemns the systematic suppression of freedom of expression in Hong Kong and the arbitrary use of force against journalists," the IFJ said in a press release.

The union called on the Hong Kong police to take action to end attacks on journalists who cover public order events.

"With the erosion of democracy in Hong Kong through Beijing's National Security Law, it is critical for the media to freely inform the public of the current state of Hong Kong," the IFJ said.

The national security law, which was unanimously passed by the standing committee of China's legislature on Tuesday, bans separatist, subversive and terrorist activities, along with any form of foreign interference in Hong Kong. The move sparked a fresh wave of protests in the city on Wednesday, which were promptly followed by around 370 arrests warranted by the new legislation.

The protesters fear the legislation aims to infringe upon their liberties, while the authorities insist that it only targets illegal activities that have been on the rise in the city since 2019 protests.