IMF Mission to Start Its Work in Ukraine on September 18 - Prime Minister

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) The International Monetary Fund Mission (IMF) mission will begin its work in Ukraine on September 18, and Kiev expects the next tranche of $750 million in November-December, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Tuesday.

"It has been confirmed that the IMF mission will arrive in Ukraine on the (September) 18.

Most likely, it will be online, because the number of cases of coronavirus is growing ... This mission will actually be final in preparation for the next tranche. We have fulfilled all the conditions, all the benchmarks that were in the memorandum with the IMF. We look forward to a positive completion of the mission. And we expect that approximately in December, at the end of November, at the beginning of December, an IMF tranche is possible ... The tranche should be in the amount of $750 million," Shmyhal told a press conference.