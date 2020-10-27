UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Defense Minister On Possible Alienation From Russian Suppliers: All Depends On Talks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 03:00 PM

India Defense Minister on Possible Alienation From Russian Suppliers: All Depends on Talks

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday, when asked about possible distancing from Russian suppliers, that his country's weapons import and export depend on negotiations.

At a press conference held after the Indian-US 2+2 ministerial, a reporter asked Singh about defense relations between the countries, whether India plans buying more weapons from the US and distance itself from Russian suppliers, including those of the S-400 systems.

"As far as selling or buying weapons is concerned, it depends on negotiations. From where we will buy weapons and from where not, it mainly depends on our negotiations," Singh said.

Related Topics

India Import Russia Buy From

Recent Stories

Tolerance Minister, Australian Ambassador discuss ..

2 minutes ago

SBP introduces new mechanism for disinvestment for ..

23 minutes ago

Pakistani Software Company [CSP] wins Top Internat ..

29 minutes ago

EAD hosts forum on marine reserves in Abu Dhabi to ..

32 minutes ago

Terror incidents in Pakistan linked to India's sin ..

3 minutes ago

Russia's Vector Launches Production of EpiVacCoron ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.