India Defense Minister on Possible Alienation From Russian Suppliers: All Depends on Talks

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday, when asked about possible distancing from Russian suppliers, that his country's weapons import and export depend on negotiations.

At a press conference held after the Indian-US 2+2 ministerial, a reporter asked Singh about defense relations between the countries, whether India plans buying more weapons from the US and distance itself from Russian suppliers, including those of the S-400 systems.

"As far as selling or buying weapons is concerned, it depends on negotiations. From where we will buy weapons and from where not, it mainly depends on our negotiations," Singh said.