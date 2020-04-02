India May Resume Incoming Flights on Case-by-Case Basis After April 15

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) The Indian authorities will review the resumption of international arrivals on an individual basis once the isolation regime in the country is lifted, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri said on Thursday.

"We're under lockdown till April 15. Any incoming flights to bring back Indian nationals will have to wait until the lockdown is lifted. We can start considering the resumption of (international) flights on a case by case basis depending on where they are coming from," Puri was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times newspaper.

On March 23, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the nationwide lockdown would be extended for 21 days. The authorities urged residents to stay at home, limited the work of public transport, taxi services, metro and railways.

They also ordered that all international airports in the country close to inbound passenger aircraft over the spread of COVID-19 until April 14.

"We can think of resuming international flights after the government examines the situation. Both the health and home ministries have to assess that the Covid-19 outbreak is under control in other affected countries before international flights become operational again," the media outlet quoted Pradeep Kharola, civil aviation secretary, as saying.

As of Thursday, India has registered 2,069 COVID-19 cases and 53 fatalities, according to the Indian Health and Family Welfare Ministry.