UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India May Resume Incoming Flights On Case-by-Case Basis After April 15

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 10:50 PM

India May Resume Incoming Flights on Case-by-Case Basis After April 15

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) The Indian authorities will review the resumption of international arrivals on an individual basis once the isolation regime in the country is lifted, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri said on Thursday.

"We're under lockdown till April 15. Any incoming flights to bring back Indian nationals will have to wait until the lockdown is lifted. We can start considering the resumption of (international) flights on a case by case basis depending on where they are coming from," Puri was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times newspaper.

On March 23, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the nationwide lockdown would be extended for 21 days. The authorities urged residents to stay at home, limited the work of public transport, taxi services, metro and railways.

They also ordered that all international airports in the country close to inbound passenger aircraft over the spread of COVID-19 until April 14.

"We can think of resuming international flights after the government examines the situation. Both the health and home ministries have to assess that the Covid-19 outbreak is under control in other affected countries before international flights become operational again," the media outlet quoted Pradeep Kharola, civil aviation secretary, as saying.

As of Thursday, India has registered 2,069 COVID-19 cases and 53 fatalities, according to the Indian Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi Metro Puri March April Family Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Myths about COVID-19 and Social Responsibility

17 minutes ago

UAE stocks close in green

52 minutes ago

Iran parliament speaker tests positive for COVID-1 ..

4 minutes ago

Atletico Madrid players accept pay being slashed b ..

4 minutes ago

McLaren drivers take pay cut amid cost-cutting mea ..

4 minutes ago

British Airways Owner IAG Cancels Dividend Payment ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.