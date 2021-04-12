UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 10:50 AM

India Overtakes Brazil to Become Second-Most Affected Country by COVID-19

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) India has regained the second position in the global chart of confirmed COVID-19 cases as the country recorded nearly 170,000 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to over 13.4 million ” about eight million cases short of the United States.

According to the Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of those who tested positive for the coronavirus in the country has reached 13,527,717, while in Brazil ” previously ranked second ” the number is 13,482,023. Over the past day, COVID-19 was detected in 168,912 Indians, the highest since the onset of the pandemic.

The surge in COVID-19 cases in India continues for the 33rd consecutive day.

The death toll has risen by 904 to 170,179 people over the past day. More than 12.1 million patients have recovered.

