India Successfully Test-Fires Naval Version Of BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missile

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 18th October 2020 | 03:10 PM

India Successfully Test-Fires Naval Version of BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missile

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2020) India successfully test-fired on Sunday a naval version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, which the country has jointly developed and produced with Russia, the Indian Defense Ministry said.

"BrahMos, the supersonic cruise missile was successfully test fired today from Indian Navy's indigenously-built stealth destroyer INS Chennai, hitting a target in the Arabian Sea. The missile hit the target successfully with pin-point accuracy after performing high-level and extremely complex manoeuvres," the ministry said.

According to the statement, the missile "as 'prime strike weapon' will ensure the warship's invincibility by engaging naval surface targets at long ranges, thus making the destroyer another lethal platform of Indian Navy."

"The highly versatile BrahMos has been jointly designed, developed and produced by India and Russia," the ministry recalled.

Defense chief Rajnath Singh has congratulated the ministry's Defence Research and Development Organization, Indian-Russian joint venture BrahMos Aerospace as well as the Indian navy on the successful launch.

