India, US Make Progress in Trade Talks But More Work Needed to Reach Deal - Ambassador

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) The United States and India are progressing in their trade talks but still need time to reach a mutually beneficial agreement, India's Ambassador to the United States Harsh Vardhan Shringla told Sputnik.

"We have had trade talks close to two years," Shringla said on Thursday. "There has been progress, but I think we still need to do some more work before we can conclude this."

The ambassador added that a US delegation was currently in India to iron out the remaining differences.