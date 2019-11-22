UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India, US Make Progress In Trade Talks But More Work Needed To Reach Deal - Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 04:50 AM

India, US Make Progress in Trade Talks But More Work Needed to Reach Deal - Ambassador

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) The United States and India are progressing in their trade talks but still need time to reach a mutually beneficial agreement, India's Ambassador to the United States Harsh Vardhan Shringla told Sputnik.

"We have had trade talks close to two years," Shringla said on Thursday. "There has been progress, but I think we still need to do some more work before we can conclude this."

The ambassador added that a US delegation was currently in India to iron out the remaining differences.

Related Topics

India Progress United States Agreement

Recent Stories

Sales of $54.5 billion made at Dubai Airshow 2019

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives condolences of Mohammed ..

4 hours ago

JUI-F to start today countrywide protests against ..

4 hours ago

Maulana Fazl claims he was offered Senate Chairman ..

4 hours ago

Pakistan highly values its ties with Oman: Sadiq S ..

5 hours ago

UAE leads region in adopting smart technologies

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.