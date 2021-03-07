Indian Foreign Minister Discusses Afghan Peace Process With US' Khalilzad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2021) Indian Minister of Foreign Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar held a phone conversation on Sunday with US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad and discussed the intra-Afghan peace process.

"Received a call from US Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad @US4AfghanPeace. Discussed latest developments pertaining to peace talks.

We will remain in touch," Jaishankar tweeted.

Khalilzad visited Kabul earlier in March and reportedly plans to visit other regional capitals to boost support for a conference on Afghanistan in Istanbul this month.

The Afghan government and the Taliban movement continue the US-brokered peace talks in Qatar, but the dialogue has so far failed to put an end to the confrontation on the ground.