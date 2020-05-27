UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Prime Minister Likely To Extend COVID-19 Lockdown For 11 Cities On May 31 - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 seconds ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 09:45 PM

Indian Prime Minister Likely to Extend COVID-19 Lockdown for 11 Cities on May 31 - Reports

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi may extend the country's lockdown in 11 cities on May 31, India Today newspaper reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi may extend the country's lockdown in 11 cities on May 31, India Today newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Earlier in the month, the government prolonged the quarantine until May 31.

According to the news outlet, Modi is likely to announce an easing of COVID-19 measures in most of the country, while extending the lockdown in the 11 cities that account for 70 percent of all Indian coronavirus cases, during his monthly radio address.

India has confirmed a total of 151,767 cases, with the death toll at 4,337.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi May All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed establishes ATRC’s board

16 minutes ago

8 chicken sellers arrested, 40 fined in Faisalabad ..

41 seconds ago

Romance During COVID-19: How Coronavirus Alters Wa ..

7 minutes ago

Italian Prime Minister Unveils Plan to Restore Cou ..

7 minutes ago

Putin, Saudi Crown Prince Discuss Global Energy Ma ..

7 minutes ago

WHO Does Not Advise Hydroxychloroquine for COVID T ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.