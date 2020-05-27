Indian Prime Minister Likely to Extend COVID-19 Lockdown for 11 Cities on May 31 - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi may extend the country's lockdown in 11 cities on May 31, India Today newspaper reported on Wednesday

Earlier in the month, the government prolonged the quarantine until May 31.

According to the news outlet, Modi is likely to announce an easing of COVID-19 measures in most of the country, while extending the lockdown in the 11 cities that account for 70 percent of all Indian coronavirus cases, during his monthly radio address.

India has confirmed a total of 151,767 cases, with the death toll at 4,337.