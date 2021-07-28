UrduPoint.com
India's Jaishankar Says Discussed Expanding COVID Vaccine Production With Blinken

Umer Jamshaid 29 seconds ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 02:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said that his Wednesday meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is visiting India, focused on expanding the production of COVID-19 vaccines and on travel challenges related to the pandemic.

"We focused today on expanding vaccine production to make it globally affordable and accessible. We also discussed travel challenges resulting from COVID," Jaishankar told a press briefing.

