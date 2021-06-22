UrduPoint.com
Indonesia's Volcano Merapi Emits Hot Clouds

Indonesia's most active volcano Merapi emitted hot clouds three times as far as 1,200 meters to the southeast and southwest, according to the Geological Disaster Technology Research and Development Center (BPPTKG) on Tuesday

The first and second hot clouds respectively rolled down the southeast at 3:37 a.m. for 115 seconds, and at 4:50 a.m. as far as 900 meters for 75 seconds, BPPTKG said, adding that the third hot clouds streamed down 1,000 meters to the southwest for 86 seconds at 3:13 p.m. local time.

Seismographs also recorded that the 2,968-meter-high volcano at the third level of danger spewed incandescent lava eight times to the southwest from midnight to 6:00 a.

m.

Given an eruption, authorities estimated that the ejection of volcanic materials from Merapi located on the border between Yogyakarta and Central Java provinces could reach an area within a radius of 3 km from the top of the mountain.

According to them, avalanches of lava and hot clouds have the potential to flow up to 5 km to rivers such as Kuning, Boyong, Bedog, Krasak, Bebeng, and Putih.

