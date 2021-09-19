Inspiration4 All-Civilian Crew Makes Splashdown Off Florida Coast - SpaceX

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2021) SpaceX's first all-civilian crew, Inspiration4, successfully returned to Earth on Saturday after spending three days in space.

"Splashdown! Welcome back to planet Earth, @Inspiration4x!" SpaceX said on Twitter, releasing a video of the capsule's descent and water landing off Florida's coast.

The four private astronauts made the successful splashdown in the Atlantic Ocean at 07:06 p.m. (23:00 GMT) on Saturday.