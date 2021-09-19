UrduPoint.com

Inspiration4 All-Civilian Crew Makes Splashdown Off Florida Coast - SpaceX

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 18 seconds ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 04:30 AM

Inspiration4 All-Civilian Crew Makes Splashdown Off Florida Coast - SpaceX

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2021) SpaceX's first all-civilian crew, Inspiration4, successfully returned to Earth on Saturday after spending three days in space.

"Splashdown! Welcome back to planet Earth, @Inspiration4x!" SpaceX said on Twitter, releasing a video of the capsule's descent and water landing off Florida's coast.

The four private astronauts made the successful splashdown in the Atlantic Ocean at 07:06 p.m. (23:00 GMT) on Saturday.

Related Topics

Water Twitter Florida SpaceX P

Recent Stories

CR Shamsi's funeral prayer offered at Allama Iqbal ..

CR Shamsi's funeral prayer offered at Allama Iqbal Park

4 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

4 hours ago
 New Zealand beat Argentina 36-13 in Rugby Champion ..

New Zealand beat Argentina 36-13 in Rugby Championship

4 hours ago
 Relatives of Afghan family killed in US strike wan ..

Relatives of Afghan family killed in US strike want face-to-face apology

4 hours ago
 German envoy lauds Pakistan's role in 'Afghan Peac ..

German envoy lauds Pakistan's role in 'Afghan Peace Process'

4 hours ago
 Venezuela's Maduro sees legitimacy challenged in r ..

Venezuela's Maduro sees legitimacy challenged in rare trip abroad

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.